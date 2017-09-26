If you're new to Dynasty, you may want to look away now. Otherwise, check out the clip below.

At the heart of Dynasty is Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies), a wealthy heiress who is on track to become the COO of her father's (Grant Show of Melrose Place fame) oil empire. As the trailer reveals, her plans are scuppered by the arrival of her father's fiancee Cristal (Nathalie Kelley).

Dynasty ran on US network ABC from 1981-1989, initially conceived as a competitor to popular soap Dallas. Though the first season received poor ratings, the arrival of Joan Collins in season 2, as Blake Carrington's ex-wife Alexis, helped the show's ascent to become the no.1 show in the country by 1985.

More like this

Advertisement

The Dynasty Reboot arrives on Netflix on Thursday 12th October, with episodes airing weekly