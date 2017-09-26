Check out the super long (and super steamy) trailer for the Dynasty reboot on Netflix
The US soap arrives on Netflix on October 12th
Remember Dynasty? The 1980s US soap has been given a makeover by teen melodrama maestro Josh Schwartz (creator of The OC and Gossip Girl), and is headed to Netflix in the UK this October.
Now, the first full length trailer for the reboot has been released, and it gives us our first glimpse of the Carrington's. It's jam-packed with drama, revealing a whole load of plot details, which might take the sting out of the first couple of episodes for newcomers to the series.
If you're new to Dynasty, you may want to look away now. Otherwise, check out the clip below.
At the heart of Dynasty is Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies), a wealthy heiress who is on track to become the COO of her father's (Grant Show of Melrose Place fame) oil empire. As the trailer reveals, her plans are scuppered by the arrival of her father's fiancee Cristal (Nathalie Kelley).
Dynasty ran on US network ABC from 1981-1989, initially conceived as a competitor to popular soap Dallas. Though the first season received poor ratings, the arrival of Joan Collins in season 2, as Blake Carrington's ex-wife Alexis, helped the show's ascent to become the no.1 show in the country by 1985.
The Dynasty Reboot arrives on Netflix on Thursday 12th October, with episodes airing weekly