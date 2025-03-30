It continues: "Dreamers is a celebration of resilience, determination, and spirit which never shies away from relevant and hard-hitting themes. The series will shine a light on the pressures young people face but also provide a dynamic and energising insight into the city of Leeds and its people."

Shot in and around Leeds, giving opportunities to local people for the production, the new series boasts a wealth of rising talent. But who's who in Dreamers? Read on to find out more about the cast of the Channel 4 drama.

Dreamers cast: Full list of characters and actors in Channel 4 drama

The full cast list for Dreamers is as follows, read on for further information about the characters and where you may have seen them before.

Princess Nelia Mubaiwa as Puppy

Aekam Kaur as Shashi

Demarkus Marks as Koby

Kaidan Calani Dawkins as Tyrone

Tyler Pickles as Liam

Janae Hill as Aoife

Ja'neya Hill as Niamh

Nichola Burley as Siobhan

Mika Rowe-Bailey as Zaki

Keldan Copeland as Jamal

Eleanor Corker as Isla

Lewis Aird as Zion

Elliot Franz as Theo

Morgan Reynolds as Liv

Saskia Paige Martin as Twilight (Page)

Luke Tyson as Lukas

Seroca Davis as Erica

Dean Kane as Bruce Lamane

Lacoste Brown as Stephen James

Mark Vernon as Announcer/Compere

Princess Nelia Mubaiwa as Puppy in Dreamers. Channel 4

Who is Puppy? Puppy is one of the core members of the dance ensemble.

Where have I seen Princess Nelia Mubaiwa? Dreamers is Mubaiwa's TV debut.

Demarkus Marks as Koby in Dreamers. Channel 4

Who is Koby? Koby is a member of the dance group, attending Saturday classes with his friends but also having to navigate the highs and lows of being young.

Where have I seen Demarkus Marks? Dreamers is Marks's TV debut.

Tyler Pickles as Liam in Dreamers. Channel 4

Who is Liam? Liam is another member of the dance group, who has his own issues to deal with but channels those through the medium of dance.

Where have I seen Tyler Pickles? Aside from various roles on stage, Dreamers is Pickles's TV debut.

Seroca Davis as Erica in Dreamers. Channel 4

Who is Erica? Erica is the dance teacher that heads up the Saturday classes and is described as "dynamic, determined, tough but passionate".

Where have I seen Seroca Davis? Davis has had roles in Doctor Who, I Am, Casualty and The Bill. She has also starred in Criminal Justice, Holby City and Small Axe.

Dreamers premieres on Sunday 30th March at 10pm on Channel 4.

