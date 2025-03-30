Meet the cast of Dreamers on Channel 4
The dance school drama is now available to watch on Channel 4.
Inspired by true stories from Leeds, Channel 4's Dreamers is set to be a coming-of-age tale focusing on a group of dancers who have to navigate the highs and lows of being young in today's world.
As per the synopsis, the series is "captured through stories which are as joyful and funny as they are raw and truthful, brought viscerally to life via irresistible dance choreography".
It continues: "Dreamers is a celebration of resilience, determination, and spirit which never shies away from relevant and hard-hitting themes. The series will shine a light on the pressures young people face but also provide a dynamic and energising insight into the city of Leeds and its people."
Shot in and around Leeds, giving opportunities to local people for the production, the new series boasts a wealth of rising talent. But who's who in Dreamers? Read on to find out more about the cast of the Channel 4 drama.
Dreamers cast: Full list of characters and actors in Channel 4 drama
The full cast list for Dreamers is as follows, read on for further information about the characters and where you may have seen them before.
- Princess Nelia Mubaiwa as Puppy
- Aekam Kaur as Shashi
- Demarkus Marks as Koby
- Kaidan Calani Dawkins as Tyrone
- Tyler Pickles as Liam
- Janae Hill as Aoife
- Ja'neya Hill as Niamh
- Nichola Burley as Siobhan
- Mika Rowe-Bailey as Zaki
- Keldan Copeland as Jamal
- Eleanor Corker as Isla
- Lewis Aird as Zion
- Elliot Franz as Theo
- Morgan Reynolds as Liv
- Saskia Paige Martin as Twilight (Page)
- Luke Tyson as Lukas
- Seroca Davis as Erica
- Dean Kane as Bruce Lamane
- Lacoste Brown as Stephen James
- Mark Vernon as Announcer/Compere
Princess Nelia Mubaiwa as Puppy
Who is Puppy? Puppy is one of the core members of the dance ensemble.
Where have I seen Princess Nelia Mubaiwa? Dreamers is Mubaiwa's TV debut.
Demarkus Marks as Koby
Who is Koby? Koby is a member of the dance group, attending Saturday classes with his friends but also having to navigate the highs and lows of being young.
Where have I seen Demarkus Marks? Dreamers is Marks's TV debut.
Tyler Pickles as Liam
Who is Liam? Liam is another member of the dance group, who has his own issues to deal with but channels those through the medium of dance.
Where have I seen Tyler Pickles? Aside from various roles on stage, Dreamers is Pickles's TV debut.
Seroca Davis as Erica
Who is Erica? Erica is the dance teacher that heads up the Saturday classes and is described as "dynamic, determined, tough but passionate".
Where have I seen Seroca Davis? Davis has had roles in Doctor Who, I Am, Casualty and The Bill. She has also starred in Criminal Justice, Holby City and Small Axe.
Dreamers premieres on Sunday 30th March at 10pm on Channel 4.
