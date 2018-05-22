This is our first real look at The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison in action as "assassin" Andrew Newton, who was allegedly involved in a murder conspiracy headed by Jeremy Thorpe MP (Hugh Grant) to kill his ex-lover (Norman Scott).

The scene will see Newton persuade Scott (and his dog) into his car. But when Newton pulls over in the Exmoor fog and pouring rain and clambers out of his car with the gun, not everything goes according to plan. The excited hound jumps out too...

No! Not the dog!

This still of a blood-spattered Norman Scott clutching Rinka as her blood trickles to the ground is particularly heart-wrenching.

Having shot the dog, Newton seems to be having some problems with his gun...

RIP Rinka. Look at that little tongue sticking out :(

The full scene will air in episode two of A Very English Scandal on 27th May at 9pm on BBC1