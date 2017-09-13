And she also shared a bottle of wine with her son’s 13-year-old friend Max. Who she then started probing about Tom’s sex life. Obviously.

And in the same episode Foster hit the town, boozing heavily (again) in a nightclub.

Overall, viewers thought our Doc had one very crazy night...

And the audience was left wondering if she'd gone too far this episode.

But however worried they were about Foster's current state, most are still #TeamGemma.

But hey, however painful it is to see the doctor spiral into madness, it's certainly an entertaining watch.

Doctor Foster returns 8pm Tuesday, BBC1