Against a bleak concrete background, she stands alongside co-star Gruffudd, with both characters wearing quilted jackets with the collars turned up.

Six-part ITV series Liar stars Froggatt as Laura Nielson, a bright and dedicated teacher who is only just adjusting to being single and getting back on the dating scene.

She meets Andrew (Gruffudd), a renowned surgeon whose son is a student at Laura's school. Their initial chemistry leads to a seemingly innocent date.

More like this

But the pair each have their lives turned upside down by a series of accusations as that date has far-reaching consequences. Secrets and lies unravel – until the truth reveals itself.

The six-part series has been created and written by Bafta and Golden Globe-nominated producer/screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams.

Advertisement

Liar is set to air in the autumn.