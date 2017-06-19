Downton's Joanne Froggatt is a serious schoolteacher in first-look image from ITV thriller Liar
Froggatt stars alongside Ioan Gruffudd in the tense psychological thriller from the team behind The Missing
Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt and Mr Fantastic actor Ioan Gruffudd look super-serious (and super-coordinated) in the first-look image for psychological thriller Liar.
Froggatt became a household name after playing Anna Bates in Downton Abbey, and has since starred as serial killer Mary Ann Cotton in Dark Angel. Now she has been transformed into a school teacher whose life is about to unravel.
Against a bleak concrete background, she stands alongside co-star Gruffudd, with both characters wearing quilted jackets with the collars turned up.
Six-part ITV series Liar stars Froggatt as Laura Nielson, a bright and dedicated teacher who is only just adjusting to being single and getting back on the dating scene.
She meets Andrew (Gruffudd), a renowned surgeon whose son is a student at Laura's school. Their initial chemistry leads to a seemingly innocent date.
More like this
But the pair each have their lives turned upside down by a series of accusations as that date has far-reaching consequences. Secrets and lies unravel – until the truth reveals itself.
The six-part series has been created and written by Bafta and Golden Globe-nominated producer/screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams.
Liar is set to air in the autumn.