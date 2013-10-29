Our story concerned a much subtler form of left wing agitprop: Penelope Wilton is convinced that her character Isobel Crawley is a “leftie” who, if she were alive today, would be working as the Guardian women’s editor.

Wilton said she would like her character if she met her in real life and told us in this week’s magazine: “She bites off more than she can chew sometimes, makes statements she can’t fulfill. But she’s also quite brave, independent and forward-thinking. In fact, she’s like a real person, with all their faults.

“Julian Fellowes has written a very interesting woman, who is probably led by her heart quite a lot of the time but who nowadays would probably be doing something a bit more fulfilling because women didn’t have jobs like they do now. She would be a career woman and would probably be editing The Guardian women’s page. She would be doing something forward-thinking… she’s a bit of a lefty. I like her very much.”

But Wilton, herself twice divorced, hints that Isobel won’t find love – in this series at least.

Asked if she – or the show – go on and on? “I doubt it. I don’t think anything can go on and on. Everyone would be bored stiff with it.”

