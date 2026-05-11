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Downton Abbey icon Phyllis Logan knows exactly what roles she wants: "No staid old ladies, thank you!"
Mrs Hughes’s wig saves her from the attentions of Downton devotees says Phyllis Logan.
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Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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