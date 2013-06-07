In the episode, Marge appears to fall for a charmer called Ben after meeting him on a swingers website (which she believes is actually promoting cupcakes).

Will their shared interest in a TV show called Upton Rector seal the end of her marriage to Homer? Will it heck. But we’ll be happy to see what happens.

Below is a promo for the episode which, rather brilliantly, sees Lord Grantham’s labrador being replaced by Homer and Santa’s Little Helper.

More like this

Marge is shown performing domestic tasks while the food carefully placed on the plates in the Simpton household is, of course a doughnut.

“How did we get here?” asks Homer as the credits finish. How indeed.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHCrrjCMxOQ

Advertisement

To buy Downton Abbey on DVD visit RT DVD Shop