Downton Abbey has arrived Stateside - finally the show is sent up by The Simpsons
Lord Grantham and co are the subject of series finale spoof
You have only really broken America once you have been spoofed by The Simpsons – and that honour has finally been bestowed on hit ITV drama Downton Abbey.
Hot on the heels of the cartoon comedy’s spoofs of Mad Men, Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones, the period drama has been sent up in an episode called Simpton Abbey for the latest series finale, airing later this year on Sky1.
In the episode, Marge appears to fall for a charmer called Ben after meeting him on a swingers website (which she believes is actually promoting cupcakes).
Will their shared interest in a TV show called Upton Rector seal the end of her marriage to Homer? Will it heck. But we’ll be happy to see what happens.
Below is a promo for the episode which, rather brilliantly, sees Lord Grantham’s labrador being replaced by Homer and Santa’s Little Helper.
Marge is shown performing domestic tasks while the food carefully placed on the plates in the Simpton household is, of course a doughnut.
“How did we get here?” asks Homer as the credits finish. How indeed.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHCrrjCMxOQ
