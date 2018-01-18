Depicting Trump’s first year in office as chaotic, unprepared and downright dangerous, Wolff’s book has become a publishing sensation since its release earlier this month, selling out at bookshops around the world on its first day of release.

Based on more than 200 interviews (according to Wolff) including regular access to the White House, Fire and Fury is particularly notable for its inclusion of on-the-record quotes from former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who called a meeting between Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr and a Russian lawyer “treasonous”.

Trump’s response to the book’s revelations has been characteristically extreme, with the President disputing Wolff’s account of events on his Twitter account and suggesting legal action in an official statement.

“We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about a person, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the rest of the world just one question remains – if this TV adaptation does get made, who should play Trump himself? Depending on how these next few years go it could be the role of a lifetime, or a portrayal mainly put across by firelight puppet show in our post-nuclear war cave society. Either way, Alec Baldwin must be on the shortlist.