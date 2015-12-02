Alex Kingston's River Song returns to Doctor Who – although, as we know, her beloved Doctor won't recognise her – and the trailer also reveals guest star Matt Lucas's character for the very first time.

Aidan Turner – in a tux, not topless – returns to BBC1 in a new three-part Agatha Christie adaptation And Then There Were None.

We also get a chance to see what the three stars called David – Walliams, Attenborough and Beckham – have got planned this year.

Attenborough is exploring the Great Barrier Reef, Beckham is playing seven football matches in seven continents, and Walliams has both a brand new sketch show and an adaptation of his children's book Billionaire Boy.

If that's not enough, how about Joanna Lumley, Idris Elba as Luther and EastEnders' Danny Dyer dressed as Father Christmas? The question is: what are you going to highlight in your Radio Times Christmas special?

