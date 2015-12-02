Doctor Who's River Song, Poldark's Aidan Turner, Sherlock, David Beckham and more star in BBC1's Christmas trailer
Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Idris Elba, the cast of Call The Midwife and Danny Dyer dressed as Father Christmas – it's all here in the first look at BBC1's Christmas highlights
River Song returns to Doctor Who, Poldark's Aidan Turner discovers a murder, Sherlock and Watson go back to their Victorian roots – yep, BBC1's Christmas highlights trailer has got us pretty excited.
The BBC's festive schedules are packed with goodies this year, but this is the first chance we have had to actually see what they look like. From Doctor Who and Sherlock to Mrs Brown's Boys and EastEnders, there's something warm and familiar about this year's line-up. That's not to say there aren't some surprises too.
Alex Kingston's River Song returns to Doctor Who – although, as we know, her beloved Doctor won't recognise her – and the trailer also reveals guest star Matt Lucas's character for the very first time.
Aidan Turner – in a tux, not topless – returns to BBC1 in a new three-part Agatha Christie adaptation And Then There Were None.
We also get a chance to see what the three stars called David – Walliams, Attenborough and Beckham – have got planned this year.
More like this
Attenborough is exploring the Great Barrier Reef, Beckham is playing seven football matches in seven continents, and Walliams has both a brand new sketch show and an adaptation of his children's book Billionaire Boy.
If that's not enough, how about Joanna Lumley, Idris Elba as Luther and EastEnders' Danny Dyer dressed as Father Christmas? The question is: what are you going to highlight in your Radio Times Christmas special?
Watch BBC1's Christmas highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BDhKIXYw5Q