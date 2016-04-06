Talalay's other credits include work on The Flash, Supernatural, Freddy's Dead, Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow. She also directed the film Tank Girl.

When she joined Doctor Who she was the first American – and the seventh woman – to direct the Time Lord drama.

Talalay is a favourite of current Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, and did her place in his good books no harm in January when she called on Bafta and Emmy Award voters to give Doctor Who a chance.

More like this

Filming of the three-part Sherlock series four began this week.

Senior BBC sources have confirmed to RadioTimes.com that it is a “near certainty” that the new run will follow recent tradition and start airing on New Year’s Day in 2017.

Advertisement

Sherlock will return for a fourth series on BBC1