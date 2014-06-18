Doctor Who wins best TV series at the Freesat Awards
The sci-fi show's 50th anniversary episode was recognised at last night's awards alongside Line of Duty, The Wrong Mans and Educating Yorkshire
Doctor Who 50th anniversary episode The Day of the Doctor has picked up another award.
The feature length episode, which included cameos from Time Lords past and present, was named best TV programme or series at last night's Freesat TV Awards, having already picked up the viewer-voted Radio Times Audience Award at the Baftas May.
"This year in particular has been a truly amazing one for TV drama, so we’re particularly proud to see Doctor Who, The Day of the Doctor... recognised as our winners from a fantastically strong field," said Freesat's managing director Emma Scott.
Other successful shows last night included best TV sitcom The Wrong Mans, best TV drama Line of Duty, best live TV programme Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and best factual Educating Yorkshire.
Ant and Dec also won personality of the year while Coronation Street picked up best British TV soap, both of which were categories voted for by the public.
More like this
The rest of the Freesat TV award winners were chosen by a panel of broadcasting experts and television commentators.