"This year in particular has been a truly amazing one for TV drama, so we’re particularly proud to see Doctor Who, The Day of the Doctor... recognised as our winners from a fantastically strong field," said Freesat's managing director Emma Scott.

Other successful shows last night included best TV sitcom The Wrong Mans, best TV drama Line of Duty, best live TV programme Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and best factual Educating Yorkshire.

Ant and Dec also won personality of the year while Coronation Street picked up best British TV soap, both of which were categories voted for by the public.

The rest of the Freesat TV award winners were chosen by a panel of broadcasting experts and television commentators.