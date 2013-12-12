The 31-year-old plays the sinister Patrick Bateman, the wealthy, psychopathic New York banker created by Brett Easton-Ellis in his 1991 novel.

The production, which runs until 25 January, is directed by the Almeida's new artistic director, Rupert Goold, who developed the musical with his former company, Headlong.

Tony Award-winning composer Duncan Sheik has collaborated with Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark scriptwriter Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to adapt the book for the stage.

More like this

For those who prefer Matt Smith in a more familiar guise he will be seen on television in his final Time Lord adventure, The Time of the Doctor airing on Christmas Day on BBC1.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes