“Many families are now choosing to stay in the UK for the summer and looking for inexpensive days out,” said Freeview marketing communications director Guy North.

“As such, we wanted to provide inspiration from some of the most-watched programmes in the UK. Whether urban, suburban or rural, our guide has picked out the best British TV locations for a summer day out.”

Classic ‘60s crime drama Heartbeat also made the list due to its pretty Aidensfield, North Yorkshire Moors, setting, as did Last of the Summer Wine, set in Holmfirth, Yorkshire.

Surprisingly, Essex managed to scrape a place in the top 10 too, thanks to Minnie’s Boutique in Chigwell, which is featured on hit reality TV show The Only Way is Essex.

t Doc Martin's Port Isaac, Cornwall (20%)

An Island Parish's Outer Hebrides, Scotland (15%)

Downton Abbey's Highclere Castle, Berkshire (13%)

Doctor Who's Cardiff, Wales (13%)

Broadchurch's West Bay, Dorset (10%)

Heartbeat's Aidensfield, North Yorkshire Moors (8%)

Last of the Summer Wine's Holmfirth Yorkshire (7%)

Gavin & Stacey's Barry Island, Wales (5%)

Lark Rise to Candleford's Box and Neston villages (3%)

TOWIE's Minnie’s Boutique Chigwell, Essex (3%)

