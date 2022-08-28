The Radio Times logo
Doctor Who's Sixth Doctor and Davros reunite for Sherlock Holmes play

It's a reunion of sorts for fans of classic Who.

Terry Molloy and Colin Baker to star in The Hound of the Baskervilles
Big Finish/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED
By
Published: Sunday, 28th August 2022 at 12:29 pm
Decades on from their time together on Doctor Who, Colin Baker and Terry Molloy are set to share scenes again once more in a stage version of Sherlock Holmes mystery The Hound of the Baskervilles.

Commemorating 120 years since the release of the classic mystery, the production from Crime & Comedy Theatre Company will star Baker as the world-famous detective and Molloy as his crime-solving partner Watson.

The show will play 17 dates across the UK this autumn, starting in Redhill, Surrey on Friday 28th October and ending in Paignton, Devon on Sunday 20th November.

For a full list of dates and venues, head to the Crime & Comedy Theatre Company website.

Adaptor and director Martin Parsons said: "With 2022 being the 120th anniversary of the publication of The Hound of The Baskervilles, it’s an ideal time for a brand-new adaptation of the world’s most famous detective story.

"And having seen Colin Baker and Terry Molloy’s pitch-perfect performances, I know audiences will delight at their portrayals of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson.

"We’re in for a treat and I’m thrilled to be able to bring two such fine actors together on stage in these iconic roles."

The cast of The Hound of the Baskervilles also includes Dee Sadler as Doctor Mortimer, Nigel Fairs as Sir Henry Baskerville, Kate Ashmead as Mrs Barrymore and director Parsons as Jack Stapleton.

In addition to both appearing in the classic era of Doctor Who, Baker is known for his starring role on seasons 4 to 7 of BBC drama The Brothers, while Molloy voiced Mike Tucker on radio's The Archers for more than forty years.

The Hound of the Baskervilles tickets are available from Crime & Comedy Theatre Company.

