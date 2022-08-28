Doctor Who's Sixth Doctor and Davros reunite for Sherlock Holmes play

Commemorating 120 years since the release of the classic mystery, the production from Crime & Comedy Theatre Company will star Baker as the world-famous detective and Molloy as his crime-solving partner Watson.

Decades on from their time together on Doctor Who , Colin Baker and Terry Molloy are set to share scenes again once more in a stage version of Sherlock Holmes mystery The Hound of the Baskervilles.

The show will play 17 dates across the UK this autumn, starting in Redhill, Surrey on Friday 28th October and ending in Paignton, Devon on Sunday 20th November.

For a full list of dates and venues, head to the Crime & Comedy Theatre Company website.

Adaptor and director Martin Parsons said: "With 2022 being the 120th anniversary of the publication of The Hound of The Baskervilles, it’s an ideal time for a brand-new adaptation of the world’s most famous detective story.

"And having seen Colin Baker and Terry Molloy’s pitch-perfect performances, I know audiences will delight at their portrayals of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson.

"We’re in for a treat and I’m thrilled to be able to bring two such fine actors together on stage in these iconic roles."

The cast of The Hound of the Baskervilles also includes Dee Sadler as Doctor Mortimer, Nigel Fairs as Sir Henry Baskerville, Kate Ashmead as Mrs Barrymore and director Parsons as Jack Stapleton.

In addition to both appearing in the classic era of Doctor Who, Baker is known for his starring role on seasons 4 to 7 of BBC drama The Brothers, while Molloy voiced Mike Tucker on radio's The Archers for more than forty years.

The Hound of the Baskervilles tickets are available from Crime & Comedy Theatre Company. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

