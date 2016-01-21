And it seems they will be in the midst of a divorce. "It's kind of the next step in Gemma's life," Suranne Jones tells RadioTimes.com.

"I think hopefully when we've filmed it and it comes out the audience will find what Mike [Bartlett, the show's creator]'s done with following the divorce very interesting. I don't think it's been done before," she teases.

Could there be a big jump forward in time, we wondered?

But Jones was quick to evade the question, laughing: "I can't tell you that either!"

Jones won the award for drama performance at last night's National Television Awards, while the popular BBC1 drama also picked up the best new drama prize, beating off competition from Humans, Poldark and Ordinary Lies.

