The drama will still be called Doctor Foster, although this was debated by producers, it is understood. Because even though she is divorcing her unfaithful husband there was discussion over whether Gemma would be keeping her surname. She will. But will she be keeping Tom?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Suranne Jones said she had read the script for the first episode for the new series but declined to say much more.

"I've read episode one and I thought it was brilliant," Jones told RadioTimes.com. "My first reaction was, 'Oh my god!'

"I thought, 'How could you take Doctor Foster and then kind of reinvent it as a new, exciting show?' and [Mike Bartlett, the show's writer] has done that. Now I'm expecting episodes two, three, four and five.'"

Both Jones and Carvel were at the Bafta Nominees Party in central London. Doctor Foster is up for best miniseries and the Radio Times Audience Award, while Jones is nominated in the best actress category.

Doctor Foster will return for a second series on BBC1