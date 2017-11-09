Yes: that was actual Sigourney Weaver in actual Doc Martin. In fact, as she explained to Radio Times earlier this year, she put the filming of Avatar on hold so she could cameo in the ITV drama.

Why? Well, Weaver has a 40-year-old friendship with Selina Cadell, who plays Mrs Tishell in the drama. The two had long wanted to do a show together, and when Weaver revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show that she had always wanted to visit Cornwall, Martin Clunes' producer wife Philippa Braithwaite offered her a cameo on the show.

In 2015 Weaver took up the role of Beth Traywick, a US visitor determined to get prescription-only medicine from a non-complying Mrs Tishell.

More like this

Advertisement

So, will Weaver appear once more on the Doc Martin set? Or maybe, just maybe, could we see Mrs Tishell in the Avatar sequel? If antyhing's going to scare the Na'vi, it’ll be her.