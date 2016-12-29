James Norton (right) as the Duke of Wellington in To Walk Invisible

And clearly, the Happy Valley loyalty to Wainwright runs deep, with several other actors from the Bafta award-winning crime series popping up in small or cameo roles.

Most notable among these is Charlie Murphy (who plays kidnap victim-turned copper Anne Gallagher) as lead character Anne Brontë, but eagle-eyed fans may also have noticed Joe Armstrong (who played kidnapper Ashley in Happy Valley’s first series) as a man called William Allison who delivers a warning to Branwell, and Rhys Connah (wayward grandson Ryan in Happy Valley) as messenger boy Thomas Mallinson (below).

Of course that’s not forgetting Jill Baker, who briefly plays Aunt Branwell in To Walk Invisible and was Helen Gallagher in Happy Valley, or young actors Matt Adams and Jamie Dorrington, credited as various “lads” in Happy Valley and playing Captain Parry/ Jack Sharp and Enoch Thomas respectively in the Brontë drama.

In short, the stars shouldn’t be too worried about the break Sally Wainwright’s taking before making the next series of Happy Valley – she’s clearly keeping them all very gainfully employed.