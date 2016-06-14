“She loved her children, I suppose all mothers do, but Catelyn and Cersei…there’s a fierceness you don’t often see. They’d do anything to protect their babies. Start a war…burn cities to ash…free their worst enemies. The things we do for love.“

The things we do for love indeed, Jaime.

The things we do for love...

More like this

Now where have we heard that before?

Oh yeah. When you pushed Bran Stark from the top of a tower at Winterfell and set in motion a chain of events that have lead us to this very day.

Nice throwback bro.