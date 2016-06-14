Did you spot Jaime Lannister's callback to the first ever episode of Game of Thrones?
We bet Jaime's a dab hand at throwback Thursdays...
We do love an Easter egg or very pointed reference in a TV series, so imagine our delight when Jaime Lannister served one up in Game of Thrones episode No One.
Westeros' most famous incestuous knight was chatting about his sister/lover Cersei when he gave this little speech comparing her to Catelyn Stark:
“She loved her children, I suppose all mothers do, but Catelyn and Cersei…there’s a fierceness you don’t often see. They’d do anything to protect their babies. Start a war…burn cities to ash…free their worst enemies. The things we do for love.“
The things we do for love indeed, Jaime.
The things we do for love...
Now where have we heard that before?
Oh yeah. When you pushed Bran Stark from the top of a tower at Winterfell and set in motion a chain of events that have lead us to this very day.
Nice throwback bro. Whip it out on Throwback Thursday.