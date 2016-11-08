She’s currently working on book nine, Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone, so fans need not fear running out of pages to read any time soon.

They can look forward to having a major mystery finally solved, though.

Remember in the opening episode, Frank (Tobias Menzies) sees a spectral Jamie (Sam Heughan) watching Claire (Caitriona Balfe) through the window of their inn in Scotland? Well, we’ve never found out how he was able to do that (in fairness, Claire travels through giant stones – we’ve all learned to suspend disbelief here) but when a fan asked if we will, Gabaldon was forthcoming with an answer.

More like this

“It’ll be the very last thing in the last book, which I think is probably book 10,” she said.

I mean, I don’t know about you, but when it comes to getting answers, je suis prest.

Advertisement

Outlander series one and two are available to stream on Amazon Prime