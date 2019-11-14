After being extradited to Israel to face trial for crimes against humanity, Demjanjuk becomes the centre of a huge media storm.

The series documents how the case unfolded, the twists and turns and the horrors of war.

How can I watch The Devil Next Door?

The true-crime series is available to stream on Netflix in the UK now.

More like this

The Devil Next Door reviews: What are the critics saying?

The Devil Next Door has received mostly positive reviews, with a rating of 90 per cent fresh on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Mashable called the series "fascinating and thought-provoking", Salon said it was "chilling, often intriguing" "despite its imperfections" and the Wall Street Journal described it as "riveting".

How many episodes are there in The Devil Next Door?

The Devil Next Door has five episodes:

Episode 1: The Devil Lives in Cleveland

Episode 2: Nightmares of Treblinka

Episode 3: The Conspiracy

Episode 4: Facing the Hangman

Episode 5: The Final Twist

**WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE DEVIL NEXT DOOR**

The Devil Next Door ending: What happened to John Demjanjuk?

Though he was initially found guilty and sentence to death in 1988, previously concealed war records later revealed that Demjanjuk was not Ivan the Terrible – the real Ivan was another man, Ivan Marchenko.

However, it transpired that while he was not guilty of Ivan's crimes, Demjanjuk did in fact work at another Nazi gas chamber during the Holocaust.

In 2011, he was charged as an accessory to murder for the deaths of over 28,000 Jews and was sentenced to five years in prison. Though he launched an appeal, Demjanjuk died in 2012, aged 91, before it could be heard by the courts.

Why did the Polish Prime Minister criticise the documentary?

Polish PM, Mateusz Morawiecki, wrote to Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings, to complain about The Devil Next Door saying a map shown in the series locates death camps as within modern-day Polish borders and this, he believes, misrepresents Poland as being responsible for the death camps, despite the fact it was actually occupied by Germany in World War Two.

Netflix has since announced that it will make amendments to the series, adding explanations of the maps used. "We are hugely proud of The Devil Next Door and stand by its filmmakers, their research and their work," the streaming service said. "In order to provide more information to our members about the important issues raised in this documentary and to avoid any misunderstanding, in the coming days we will be adding text to some of the maps featured in the series.

Advertisement

"This will make it clearer that the extermination and concentration camps in Poland were built and operated by the German Nazi regime who invaded the country and occupied it from 1939-1945."

Is there a trailer?