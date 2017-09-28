She will trade co-star Kiefer Sutherland – who plays accidental POTUS Tom Kirkman – for The First lead Sean Penn in the series about the first manned mission to Mars. Her role has yet to be confirmed, but Variety suggests that she will play the CEO of the company financing the mission.

The first episode of Designated Survivor season two dropped onto Netflix UK this morning after its US premiere last night, and by the looks of things, McElhone will be every bit as present in this season as she was in the last.

The question is, will the series producers make the life of President Kirkman – who ascended to the Oval office from a lowly position after almost everyone else in government was killed in a terrorist attack – even worse, and kill off his wife? Or will we get a not-so-subtle actor change?

Either way, we're in for an exciting season.

The First is scheduled to premiere on Channel 4 in 2018. New episodes of Designated Survivor season 2 drop on Thursdays on Netflix UK