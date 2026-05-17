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Death Valley season 2 review: Timothy Spall elevates this cosy crime drama
It's light-hearted fare, but as actor-turned-sleuth John Chapel, Spall continues to delight in this Sunday night comfort-blanket of a drama.
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Published: Sunday, 17 May 2026 at 9:00 pm
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