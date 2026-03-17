Death in Paradise has already fallen victim to a couple of schedule changes this year, and unfortunately we're going to have to wait a little longer for the season 15 finale.

Ad

Episode 8 of the murder mystery has been rescheduled due to Comic Relief, which is airing this Friday (20 March) from 7pm to 10pm.

Davina McCall will lead the coverage, with Katherine Ryan, Nick Mohammed, Joel Dommett and Catherine Tate (as Nan from The Catherine Tate Show) all playing their part to bring the laughs.

There will also be an array of sketches celebrating the best of the BBC, including The Traitors and Amandaland, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will star in The Bank Job.

So, while it's not a like for like replacement, there will be more than enough to keep you entertained before Death in Paradise returns on Friday 27 March at 9pm.

And it's a double Paradise bill, with Beyond Paradise season 4 debuting immediately before at 8pm.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Instagram may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Instagram and its required purposes. Accept and continue

In the penultimate episode of Death in Paradise season 15, Mervin discovered that he has a niece, Eloise, who is certainly her father's daughter, as evidenced by her confident attitude.

But while it's not something he was remotely prepared for, we have a feeling he's going to surprise everyone and the pair of them will form quite the bond – and hopefully pave the way for Mervin and Solomon to repair their relationship.

And we also have an official synopsis for Beyond Paradise, which teases the blurring of fact and folklore as the team investigate the death of a novelist who predicted their demise, a magical night of Dark Morris that soon turns sour, a stolen treasure map that suddenly reappears, and the alleged sighting of a vengeful mermaid lurking out at sea.

Just another normal one in Shipton Abbot, then...

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Previously released first-look images confirmed that EastEnders Phil Daniels would be reprising the role of fisherman Marvellous Harris, while Gavin & Stacey star Melanie Walters will make her Beyond Paradise debut.

They will be joined by Susan George (Straw Dogs), Colin McFarlane (The War Between the Land and the Sea), Michael Cochrane (The Archers), Vincent Franklin (The War Between the Land and the Sea), Alex Macqueen (The Inbetweeners), Tristan Sturrock (Poldark), Andrea Lowe (Sherwood), Rachel Cassidy (Downton Abbey), Emily Stott (Foundation), Rina Mahoney (Happy Valley), Susan Penhaligon (A Fine Romance), James Clay (MobLand), Kenneth Collard (Cuckoo), Narinda Samra (Ackley Bridge) and more.

Death in Paradise airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Add Death in Paradise to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.