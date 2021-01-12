Death in Paradise clip teases Our Girl star Luke Pasqualino’s character’s involvement in a new murder
DI Neville Parker and DS Florence Cassell suspect poisoning.
The 10th series of Death in Paradise premiered earlier this month, with Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker being introduced to a familiar face for viewers: DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert).
The pair got off to a shaky start, but seemed to have bonded by the end of the episode.
Now, a clip for the second episode sees them take on a new case that could involve arsenic poisoning, and introduces some famous faces, including Our Girl star Luke Pasqualino. You can watch the clip below.
Pasqualino guest stars as Ed Lancer whose mentor Professor Roger Harkness, played by Poldark’s Richard McCabe, has been found dead in mysterious circumstances.
Also joining the Death in Paradise cast is Bryony Hannah as assistant professor Rebecca Morley, who served Harkness the coffee that could have been responsible for his death. Parker and Cassell believe the coffee could’ve been poisoned with arsenic.
It looks like Parker and Cassell will have their work cut out with this one. We might also get more clues as to just how long Cassell plans to stick around this time following her exit from the show mid-season eight after her fiancee died.
Actor Jobert has been tight-lipped so far on whether Florence Casell return for Death in Paradise season 11, but she did confirm her character didn’t die in the 10th series, so there’s hope yet.
Death in Paradise continues on Thursday 14th January at 9pm on BBC One and can also be watched on BBC iPlayer shortly after airing. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.