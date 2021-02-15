Death in Paradise boss signs off season 10 finale: “Feeling quite emotional”

The Death in Paradise finale is almost here and it promises to be just as exciting as the rest of the tropical crime drama’s tenth season, which, considering all that has happened so far, is saying something.

Advertisement

We’ve seen the return of a fair few Death in Paradise cast members, including Josephine Jobert’s DS Florence Cassell, Sara Martins’ DS Camille Bordsey and even Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole, who managed a comeback despite being killed off back in series three.

It looks like the finale is set to top that, however. The show’s executive producer, Tim Key, took to Twitter to announce he’d signed off the “lovely episode”, posting: “With less than a week to go, have signed off series finale of #deathinparadise – and it’s a lovely episode too. Feeling quite emotional about the whole thing. So grateful to our amazing production team and cast. Ti punch!”

With less than a week to go, have signed off series finale of #deathinparadise - and it’s a lovely episode too. Feeling quite emotional about the whole thing. So grateful to our amazing production team and cast. Ti punch! pic.twitter.com/AWNiB8QlIZ — Tim Key (@iamtimkey) February 13, 2021

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little, who plays the eccentric DI Neville Parker, retweeted the post, adding: “Cutting it fine. The culmination of months and months of endeavour and belief. Series finale of @deathinparadise this coming Thursday.”

Cutting it fine. The culmination of months and months of endeavour and belief. Series finale of @deathinparadise this coming Thursday. 🖤💀🖤🏝🖤😎 https://t.co/ionZCngRjn — Ralf Little 💙The NHS (@RalfLittle) February 13, 2021

Luckily, this is not the last fans will see of the Caribbean murder mystery. Death in Paradise series 11 and 12 have already been confirmed by the BBC.

No cast members have been announced yet, but Little did hint at a possible return for Death in Paradise favourite Neville Parker during a chat with fans on Instagram.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The final episode of season 10 will see DI Parker and DS Cassell attempt to solve a murder a man has confessed to committing, but he can’t remember why or how it happened.

Advertisement

The Death in Paradise finale airs on Thursday 18th February at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.