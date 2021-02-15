Accessibility Links

  4. Death in Paradise boss signs off season 10 finale: “Feeling quite emotional”

Death in Paradise boss signs off season 10 finale: “Feeling quite emotional”

Executive producer Tim Kay took to Twitter ahead of Thursday's episode.

The Death in Paradise finale is almost here and it promises to be just as exciting as the rest of the tropical crime drama’s tenth season, which, considering all that has happened so far, is saying something.

We’ve seen the return of a fair few Death in Paradise cast members, including Josephine Jobert’s DS Florence Cassell, Sara Martins’ DS Camille Bordsey and even Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole, who managed a comeback despite being killed off back in series three.

It looks like the finale is set to top that, however. The show’s executive producer, Tim Key, took to Twitter to announce he’d signed off the “lovely episode”, posting: “With less than a week to go, have signed off series finale of #deathinparadise – and it’s a lovely episode too. Feeling quite emotional about the whole thing. So grateful to our amazing production team and cast. Ti punch!”

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little, who plays the eccentric DI Neville Parker, retweeted the post, adding: “Cutting it fine. The culmination of months and months of endeavour and belief. Series finale of @deathinparadise this coming Thursday.”

Luckily, this is not the last fans will see of the Caribbean murder mystery. Death in Paradise series 11 and 12 have already been confirmed by the BBC.

No cast members have been announced yet, but Little did hint at a possible return for Death in Paradise favourite Neville Parker during a chat with fans on Instagram.

The final episode of season 10 will see DI Parker and DS Cassell attempt to solve a murder a man has confessed to committing, but he can’t remember why or how it happened.

The Death in Paradise finale airs on Thursday 18th February at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

