The 11th season started out with DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) confessing his romantic feelings for DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert). While the pair deal with the fallout, the body of a skydiver who appears to have been murdered mid-air – if the knife sticking out of his back is any indicator – is found.

Another week, another murder in Saint Marie. The fictional island where Death in Paradise is set may be the Caribbean's crime hotspot, but, thankfully, the Honoré Police always catch the killer.

In an exclusive RadioTimes.com preview for tonight's episode, we can see Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) and Sergeant Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) on the case.

The pair are on a stakeout, and have tailed a suspect to a restaurant. When they struggle to get a table, Marlon tells the waiter it's Naomi's birthday, securing them a spot.

Naomi is keen for them to keep a low profile, but it becomes near impossible when the restaurant staff sing her happy birthday, cake and all.

Take a look at the exchange for yourself:

The mystery this week is one of the best in the series, and a tough one to crack even for the experienced team.

Not only was the victim, who is revealed to be a social media mogul and a bully at that, murdered mid-air, but his parachuting companions landed nowhere near him.

Death in Paradise continues tonight (Friday 21st January) at 9pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.