Death in Paradise's Marlon and Naomi get a stakeout surprise in teaser
The pair's plan to keep a low profile gets derailed.
Another week, another murder in Saint Marie. The fictional island where Death in Paradise is set may be the Caribbean's crime hotspot, but, thankfully, the Honoré Police always catch the killer.
The 11th season started out with DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) confessing his romantic feelings for DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert). While the pair deal with the fallout, the body of a skydiver who appears to have been murdered mid-air – if the knife sticking out of his back is any indicator – is found.
In an exclusive RadioTimes.com preview for tonight's episode, we can see Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) and Sergeant Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) on the case.
The pair are on a stakeout, and have tailed a suspect to a restaurant. When they struggle to get a table, Marlon tells the waiter it's Naomi's birthday, securing them a spot.
Naomi is keen for them to keep a low profile, but it becomes near impossible when the restaurant staff sing her happy birthday, cake and all.
Take a look at the exchange for yourself:
Not only was the victim, who is revealed to be a social media mogul and a bully at that, murdered mid-air, but his parachuting companions landed nowhere near him.
Death in Paradise continues tonight (Friday 21st January) at 9pm on BBC One.
