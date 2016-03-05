The series five finale, which airs this Sunday, will feature a wedding, a birth (or two) and a funeral. But who is being laid to rest?

We can see PC Noakes and Tom stood sombrely either side of the funeral carriage, so they are safe. But the rest of the Nonnatus nuns and nurses are worryingly nowhere to be seen.

As for us, we've been sworn to secrecy. All we'll say is wear waterproof mascara and keep a bumper box of tissues close.

More like this

Advertisement

Call the Midwife concludes tomorrow at 8:00pm on BBC1