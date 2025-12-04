First-look images have been unveiled for the upcoming BBC drama Dear England, which is set to star Joseph Fiennes and Jodie Whittaker.

The four-part series, which is based on James Graham’s Olivier-award winning play of the same name, follows Sir Gareth Southgate’s mission to end the nation’s wait for a major trophy.

The new images give fans a look at Fiennes back in action in his award-nominated role as Southgate (above), as well as Whittaker in the role of the England men’s team psychologist Pippa Grange (below) and Will Antenbring (Mr Loverman) as Harry Kane (also below).

Other cast members include Jason Watkins (The Game, The Crown), who plays former FA chairman Greg Dyke, and Daniel Ryan (The Bay, The Hack) as Steve Holland, former assistant manager for the England men’s team.

Jodie Whittaker as Pippa in Dear England. BBC/Left Bank

Meanwhile, Sam Spruell (The Gold, Fargo) plays fictional coach Mike Webster, and John Hodgkinson (Small Axe, Life After Life) reprises his stage role as former FA chairman Greg Clarke.

Forming the England squad are Adam Hugill (Sherwood), Josh Barrow (Hostage) and screen newcomer Lewis Shepherd, who are reprising their respective stage roles as Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford and Dele Alli.

Will Antenbring as Harry Kane in Dear England. BBC/Left Bank

Edem-Ita Duke (Mr Loverman) also stars as Marcus Rashford, Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows) as Raheem Sterling, Abdul Sessay (Piglets) as Bukayo Saka, Jacob Greenway (The Dream Lands) as Jude Bellingham, and David Shields (Masters of the Air) as Jordan Henderson.

Rounding out the cast is Hamish Frew (Generation Z) as Eric Dier, Alfie Middlemiss (Waterloo Road) as Phil Foden, Riess Fennell (The Football Fantastics) as Jadon Sancho, Daniel Quincy Annoh (The Recruit) as Ollie Watkins, Bobby Schofield (Unforgivable) as Wayne Rooney, while newcomers Dom Rayner and Alexander Parsons play Cole Palmer and Jesse Lingard, respectively.

Dear England will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer in 2026.

