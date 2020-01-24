When disturbing evidence emerges that the tragic event wasn't an accident, he falls under suspicion of committing the terrible crime.

This exclusive clip takes place before Kate's death, when she is taken to hospital after crashing her car on the way home from the beach.

She has a desperate interaction with police officer Steve (Matthew McNulty), who is furious about her accident because her three young daughters and his partner Jess (Cush Jumbo) were in the vehicle at the time.

Deadwater Fell is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Fridays, catch up on All 4.