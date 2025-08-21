The reunion will feature Van Der Beek, who played protagonist Dawson Leery on the show, and Michelle Williams, who played his love interest Jen Lindley, as well as Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps.

Smith, Monroe and Philipps, who joined the cast of the show after the first season, will read other roles from the pilot episode.

Jason Moore, who directed three episodes of Dawson’s Creek, will direct the reading, which will be held in collaboration with the charity F Cancer.

Moore will also co-produce the event alongside the show’s creator Kevin Williamson, Michelle Williams, Carl Ogawa, Thomas Kail, Maggie Brohn and Greg Berlanti.

Williamson said he was “so excited” to reunite with the Dawson’s Creek family for “such a special night”.

“Dawson’s Creek changed my life,” he continued in a statement. “What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed. It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world.

“I am so honoured to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges.”

Williams added: “We grew up in Capeside and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime. We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be. And I know the fans of Dawson’s Creek feel the same way.”

Dawson’s Creek aired on The WB from 1998 to 2003 and soon became a cult classic, capturing the attention of audiences with its nuanced examination of teen drama and romance.

