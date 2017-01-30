Broadchurch's third and final run (before creator Chris Chibnall becomes Doctor Who showrunner) sees another round of famous actors join its ranks, with Lenny Henry, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Sarah Parish and Georgina Campbell among the cast.

But will Broadchurch's swansong hit the dizzy heights of its first run, or fizzle out like its underwhelming second series?

The first-look trailer certainly looks promising – and includes a return of familiar faces, including Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan, Arthur Darvill and more...