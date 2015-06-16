Dave snaps up January Jones drama Last Man on Earth
Drama starring Will Forte as the survivor of a deadly epidemic will air on the comedy channel in August
Good news for Mad Men fans suffering withdrawal: Betty Draper actress January Jones will be back on British screens in The Last Man on Earth, which RadioTimes.com can reveal has just been snapped up by Dave.
The US drama is set in 2020 and also stars 30 Rock’s Will Forte as a bank employee who discovers that he’s the only human left on the planet when a deadly virus wipes out the population.
Or is he?
He’s lucky enough to bump into a few other people including Jones as a former real estate agent and an eccentric woman from Delawere played by comic and Flight of the Conchords star Kristen Schaal (see below).
Steve North, Dave's general manager, said: “It’s fantastic to have such a great show coming to Dave, there has been so much hype surrounding it in the US. The witty humour and inventive storylines makes The Last Man on Earth a perfect fit for the channel, alongside our fantastic raft of original commissions and US scripted comedy.”
Dave's acquisition of The Last Man on Earth follows the recent announcement that it has acquired NBC show Parks and Recreation.
Last Man on Earth will begin airing on Dave in August