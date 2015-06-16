Or is he?

He’s lucky enough to bump into a few other people including Jones as a former real estate agent and an eccentric woman from Delawere played by comic and Flight of the Conchords star Kristen Schaal (see below).

Steve North, Dave's general manager, said: “It’s fantastic to have such a great show coming to Dave, there has been so much hype surrounding it in the US. The witty humour and inventive storylines makes The Last Man on Earth a perfect fit for the channel, alongside our fantastic raft of original commissions and US scripted comedy.”

More like this

Dave's acquisition of The Last Man on Earth follows the recent announcement that it has acquired NBC show Parks and Recreation.

Advertisement

Last Man on Earth will begin airing on Dave in August