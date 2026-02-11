ITV has announced the lead actors for its upcoming reboot of iconic detective drama Dalziel and Pascoe.

The series is a "contemporary reimagining" of the hit show, which was itself based on the novels by Reginald Hill, following a mismatched detective duo formed of "abrasive" veteran Dalziel and "by the book" rookie Pascoe.

Kerry Godliman (After Life, Trigger Point) and Nina Singh (Virdee, Art Detectives) are confirmed to be taking up the roles, which were originally portrayed by Warren Clarke and Colin Buchanan respectively in a decade-long BBC adaptation.

The synopsis for the reboot, courtesy of ITV, teases that Dalziel and Pascoe will "form a formidable partnership that is underscored by humour, heart and humanity" despite their "clashing methods".

Kerry Godliman said: "I'm so chuffed to be playing the assertively charming Detective Inspector Andrea Dalziel.

"It's a juicy role as she's such an interesting personality – accomplished at her job, warm, but also direct to the point of being abrasive. Weary and warm hearted. Lots to get my teeth into!"

Warren Clarke as Andy Dalziel and Colin Buchanan as Peter Pascoe in the original Dalziel and Pascoe. BBC

Nina Singh commented: "It's an absolute honour to be playing Pascoe to Kerry Godliman's Dalziel. I find Kerry hilarious, so I know at times I’ll struggle not to be laughing.

"Colette Kane and the writing team have incorporated humour so well into the scripts at the same time as keeping you constantly guessing what will happen next – in true Dalziel and Pascoe form."

Dalziel and Pascoe co-creator Kane has a strong track record in the detective drama space, having previously worked on Netflix's Dept Q, ITV's Vera and 5's Dalgliesh.

For this project, she's teamed up with co-creator Daisy Martey (Vikings: Valhalla), plus writers Chris Ryden, Jon Rowe and Danusia Samal (Bodies), with Harlan Coben favourite Isher Sahota (Run Away, Missing You) attached to direct.

Filming will commence in the springtime, taking place in the north of England.

Word of the Dalziel and Pascoe reboot first broke last month, with ITV commissioner Nana Hughes saying: "At the heart of this series is the enduring, unexpected chemistry between two very different detectives, and we're excited to explore that new dynamic."

Dalziel and Pascoe is coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.

