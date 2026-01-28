ITV has confirmed that a "contemporary reimagining" of detective series Dalziel and Pascoe is being produced.

Dalziel and Pascoe was a beloved crime drama which aired for 12 seasons from 1996 to 2007 on BBC One, starring Colin Buchanan and Warren Clarke.

The series centres on the relationship between seasoned detective Dalziel, and the newly qualified, by-the-book DS Pascoe, based in the fictional town of Wetherton, Yorkshire.

Although the pair often clash, both on a professional and personal level, Dalziel and Pascoe find that their differences are what makes them work so well together. Much to their surprise, each case seems to strengthen their relationship, and gradually they begin to form a formidable partnership.

Dalziel and Pascoe. BBC

The TV show is adapted from characters created by British crime writer Reginald Hill, who wrote 24 books about Dalziel and Pascoe over the course of his career. His first book was written in 1970 and the latest was published in 2009, just three years before his death.

The new series has been commissioned by BritBox, with ITV’s commissioner and head of scripted comedy Nana Hughes overseeing the production.

Speaking in statement, Hughes said: "It’s a genuine privilege to bring Reginald Hill’s much-loved Dalziel and Pascoe back to the screen for a new audience.

"At the heart of this series is the enduring, unexpected chemistry between two very different detectives, and we’re excited to explore that new dynamic."

Jonathan Fisher, the Managing Director of West Road Pictures production company, added: "It is a real honour to be reimagining Reginald Hill’s iconic detective series for a contemporary audience. We hope that viewers will fall in love with this unlikely yet brilliant pairing all over again."

The six-part series will be directed by Isher Sahota and produced by Juliet Charlesworth, who previously worked on Happy Valley. It will air on ITV and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

The cast of the new series is yet to be announced but production has been confirmed as starting in spring 2026 in the North of England.

All seasons of the 1996 series of Dalziel and Pascoe are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

