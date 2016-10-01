Just in case you're not up to date on your Agatha Christie, the story acts as an introduction to the Belgian detective and centres around – yep, you guessed it – a murder aboard the famous train. Poirot must solve the case while being surrounded by duplicitous passengers.

Depp will play Ratchett, the man whose murder sets the plot in motion, with Jacobi as his valet Masterman, while Dench is onboard as Russian Princess Dragomiroff. Ridley, who plays mysterious force-wielder Rey in the new Star Wars trilogy, is set to appear as governess Mary Debenham.

Pfeiffer will play the role of Mrs Harriet Hubbard, a glamorous passenger who's deemed a suspect, while Pena and Bateman will play Marquez and Bouc respectively.

Further additions to the cast include Leslie Odom Jr as Dr Arbuthnot and Lucy Boynton as Countess Andrenyi.

Shooting for Murder on the Orient Express is expected to begin in November, with locations including London and Malta. Green Lantern writer Michael Green penned the screenplay.

Murder on the Orient Express is set for release on 22nd November 2017