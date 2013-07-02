Cruel confection - Dexter gets a taste of his own medicine
As the final season of Dexter starts on FOX, the show's star comes to a sticky (and crumby) end...
To celebrate the start of Dexter's eighth and final series, Fox have cooked up a fairly bonkers send off for the show's protagonist.
After seven seasons, 125 kills and thousands of rolls of cling film, Dexter is finally getting a taste of his own medicine.
The time has come to say goodbye to our favourite serial killer and what better way than to bake a life sized Dexter out of cake, dress him in human clothes, wrap him up in clingfilm, take him into a makeshift 'kill room' and then butcher him?
Food artist Miss Cakehead, who dedicated over 100 hours to constructing the creepy cake, said: "The cake is so lifelike that cutting into it was a deeply unpleasant experience and I did have to close my eyes..." Bleurgh.
WARNING: This is not a pudding for those of a sensitive disposition. Only those with strong stomachs should scroll on...
