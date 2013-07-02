The time has come to say goodbye to our favourite serial killer and what better way than to bake a life sized Dexter out of cake, dress him in human clothes, wrap him up in clingfilm, take him into a makeshift 'kill room' and then butcher him?

Food artist Miss Cakehead, who dedicated over 100 hours to constructing the creepy cake, said: "The cake is so lifelike that cutting into it was a deeply unpleasant experience and I did have to close my eyes..." Bleurgh.

WARNING: This is not a pudding for those of a sensitive disposition. Only those with strong stomachs should scroll on...

Dexter returns to FOX on Sunday 7 July at 9:00pm