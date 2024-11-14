Season 1 ends with the potential for plenty of further adventures with the character, but will Hodge's take on the detective be back in a second season?

Read on for everything you need to know about Cross season 2.

*Warning - contains spoilers for Cross season 1*

Will there be a Cross season 2?

Alona Tal as Kayla Craig in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

There will! It was first reported back in April that Cross would be returning for a second season, with Prime Video clearly showing confidence in the series by renewing it well in advance of the first season's release date.

Meanwhile, showrunner Ben Watkins confirmed in November that season 2 has already been filmed.

When will Cross season 2 be released?

Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

We don't yet know exactly when Cross season 2 will be released, but given that it has already been filmed in full, we'd hope that fans shouldn't have to wait too long.

A 2025 release date seems likely, perhaps towards the end of the year, so it is arriving one year after season 1. We will keep this page updated as soon as we get any more concrete news regarding season 2's release date.

Who will be in the cast for Cross season 2?

Melody Hurd as Janelle Hodge, Caleb Elijah as Damon Hodge and Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

We would expect to see the central cast of Cross all returning, with Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa both heading up the show once again.

Other cast members likely to return include Juanita Jennings and Samantha Wilkes, while Alona Tal and Johnny Ray Gill could both also be back following the first season's final, teasing scene.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard and Jeanine Mason will be joining the show for season 2 in brand new roles.

Here's the full list of cast members we would expect to see in Cross season 2:

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross

Isaiah Mustafa as Detective John Sampson

Juanita Jennings as Regina Cross

Sharon Taylor as Oracene Massey

Jennifer Wigmore as Chief Anderson

Melody Hurd as Janelle Cross

Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross

Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro

Alona Tal as Kayla Craig

Johnny Ray Gill as Bobby Trey

Wes Chatham as Donnie

Matthew Lillard as Lance

Jeanine Mason as Rebecca

Is there a trailer for Cross season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Cross season 2 just yet, but we will add one into this article as soon as it is made available online.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here.

Cross season 1 is available to watch on Prime Video.

