❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Dougary Scott reveals experience of acting opposite his real-life wife on Crookhaven: "Claire is very powerful, so there's no nonsense on set!"
For his latest role as the head of a crooks academy, Dougray Scott stars opposite his wife Claire Forlani.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad