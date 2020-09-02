Netflix series Criminal, a crime procedural drama set almost entirely inside a police interrogation room, is officially returning for a second season.

Advertisement

The series stars a whole new set of guest-stars – including Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington – who each play a suspected criminal who are under investigation by the police.

The new episodes were shot in January, before lockdown, with most of the main cast returning for the show’s second outing.

The show blends tight, Line of Duty-type police interrogation scenes with office politics and (the suggestion of) romance, with a focus on one criminal or crime per feature-length episode.

Here’s everything you need to know about Criminal season two.

When is Criminal season 2 on Netflix?

Criminal is back for a four-part second season on 16th September 2020.

The first season was accompanied by three international variants – Criminal: France, Criminal: Spain, and Criminal: Germany, each following a different set of officers and suspects.

However, it looks like only the UK version will be returning for the present – but series creator Jim Field Smith has said “we’d love to do more of the others [versions from other countries] for sure”.

Just U.K. for now. We’d love to do more of the others for sure. — Jim Field Smith (@jimfieldsmith) August 19, 2020

Criminal season 2 cast

Kit Harington will lead the new cohort of guest stars, in his first major television role since he parted ways with his iconic Game of Thrones’ character, Jon Snow.

In early September RadioTimes.com also exclusively revealed the other three guest stars joining Harington.

Oscar-nominated actress Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda, The Hollow Crown) will star in the first episode, while the third episode will feature Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, This Way Up) in the hot seat.

The fourth and final episode will star The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar. While the actor made his name on the sitcom as the awkward Raj, his appearance on Criminal will likely flip his affable on-screen persona on its head.

Netflix

Season one starred Katherine Kelly (Liar), Lee Ingleby (Broadchurch) and Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty) as police detectives conducting the interrogations, and all will be returning for the second season as part of the main cast.

Previous episodes of the crime procedural drama also included guest stars (all playing the suspected criminals being questioned by the team), with the likes of David Tennant and Hayley Atwell.

According to the Netflix synopsis, season two will feature “four new cases, four new suspects and one room that changes everything. Prepare for bold stories, some surprises, and a completely innovative take on the police procedural”.

Season one also featured a potential romance between Kelly and Ingleby’s characters (whom we never see outside the police station), so we may see that continue into season two.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Criminal season 2 trailer

You can watch the gripping season two trailer here.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.