Country music drama Nashville has been cancelled
The Hayden Panettierre-starring series has played its last song
After four seasons of love, scheming and music it looks like Nashville has sung its last song: US network ABC has cancelled the popular country-and-western drama.
Starring Hayden Panettiere, Connie Britton, Powers Boothe and Clare Bowen among an ensemble cast, the glossy series focussed on the music industry of the titular US city and was a critical hit at home and abroad.
However the series wasn’t such a smash in the ratings, meaning that the currently-airing fourth series (moving to Sky Living from E4 when it returns this summer in the UK) will be its last.
Still, die-hard fans shouldn’t completely lose hope – according to Deadline the show’s Lionsgate backers are planning to shop Nashville around to other networks and online platforms, so there might be a few bars left to play yet.