The retelling of the tale Yorkshire-born strangler (played by Tim Roth) – who killed eight women in his Notting Hill flat – and his wife Ethel (Samantha Morton) provided a look into the dark mind of a mass-murderer. So dark, in fact, that some viewers couldn’t see what was going on.

However, some viewers on RadioTimes.com's Facebook page thought it added to the drama...

As well as the darkness on screen, other viewers claimed the struggled to hear Tim Roth's creepy whispers...

Although others liked the historical accuracy of Tim Roth's mumbles (John Christie said he lost his voice after a mustard gas attack in The First World War).

But others were still unimpressed, finding the drama too slow to unfold.

However, the series has clearly provoked many responses, with some celebrating Tim Roth and Samantha Morton's "acting masterpiece".

#rillingtonplace - an acting masterpiece from Tim Roth and Samantha Morton - sinister gripping and disturbing - fabulous !!!! — Moira Wilson (@kennysmo) November 29, 2016

I recommend #rillingtonplace. I almost didn't watch because story so bleak. Tim Roth and Samantha Morton are masters. We are lucky to have. — Alison (@Axle_Tree) November 30, 2016

Rillington Places continues 9pm next Tuesday