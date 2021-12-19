BBC reveals first look at Conversations with Friends and more 2022 dramas

The BBC has unveiled the first official image from upcoming drama Conversations with Friends, starring Alison Oliver as Frances and Sasha Lane as her best friend Bobbi.

While an exact air date is yet to be confirmed, we know the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel, directed by Normal People’s Lenny Abrahamson and His Dark Materials’ Leanne Welham, will arrive in 2022.

The first-look image shows Oliver in the role of Frances, a spoken word poet.

Elsewhere, the BBC has also shared glimpses of two more dramas being released next year.

Life After Life, based on the bestselling novel by Kate Atkinson, stars Fleabag actress Sian Clifford, Jessica Hynes (Years and Years) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), as well as Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie.

Plus, we now have our first look at the second season of Noughts and Crosses, starring Masali Baduza and Jack Rowan as leads Sephy Hadley and Callum McGregor respectively.

The synopsis for series two says Callum and Sephy are now “desperately attempting to flee Albion in search of a new life together, while the city they left behind ignites in the wake of Sephy’s ‘kidnap’ and the devastating events of series one”.

Paterson Joseph, Helen Baxendale, Bonnie Mbuli, Jonathan Ajayi, Josh Dylan and Kiké Brimah are returning to the cast, all reprising their roles from the first series.

Conversations with Friends, Noughts and Crosses and Life After Life will air in 2022.