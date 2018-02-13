However one of the mystery thrillers came out on top with viewers.

In a RadioTimes.com poll, Collateral was favoured over Trauma with 66.7% saying they preferred the Carey Mulligan police drama over the ITV three-parter, written by Doctor Foster's Mike Bartlett.

The first episode of the BBC2 drama was a hit with viewers online too.

Despite the tension, viewers couldn't help be distracted by the crass treatment of a pizza delivered to Piper, prompting the actress herself to hilariously respond.

Trauma, meanwhile, had viewers gripped with the central performances from Simm and Lester.

But had viewers asking one big question...

Collateral continues next Monday on BBC2, Trauma airs Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th February on ITV.