Colin Morgan ghost drama The Living and the Dead to debut two weeks early on iPlayer
The new series from Ashley Pharoah and Matthew Graham will be released as an “iPlayer boxset” this Friday
Fans of Colin Morgan desperate to see his next project, this might just be your lucky day – because the Merlin star’s new drama The Living and the Dead has been revealed to be debuting on iPlayer this Friday 17th June as a boxset, around two weeks before it makes its TV debut.
The series was created by Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes duo Ashley Pharoah and Matthew Graham, and was originally planned to air later this year in the winter. However, The Living and the Dead will still get a TV showing on BBC1 further down the line, starting on Tuesday 28th June.
Also starring Glue’s Charlotte Spencer, the series focuses on various ghostly occurrences that plague Morgan’s Nathan Appleby, a London psychiatrist forced to return to his family farm after a personal crisis. However, as he delves deeper into matters of the occult it becomes clear that all is not as it seems at Shepzoy.
Other cast include Chloe Pirrie, Gina Bramhill, Robert Emms and Pooky Quesnel.
The Living and the Dead will be released on BBC iPlayer this Friday 17th June