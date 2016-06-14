Fans of Colin Morgan desperate to see his next project, this might just be your lucky day – because the Merlin star’s new drama The Living and the Dead has been revealed to be debuting on iPlayer this Friday 17th June as a boxset, around two weeks before it makes its TV debut.

The series was created by Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes duo Ashley Pharoah and Matthew Graham, and was originally planned to air later this year in the winter. However, The Living and the Dead will still get a TV showing on BBC1 further down the line, starting on Tuesday 28th June.