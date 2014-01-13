The actress who played Jenny in the series, alongside stars including James Nesbitt, Helen Baxendale, Hermione Norris and Robert Bathurst, told RadioTimes.com that the enthusiasm of the cast to resurrect it has now finally waned.

She said: “All the actors have always said we would do it again, but I think that might have changed now. We have all taken a long, cold look in the mirror and we have said it’s just going to be awful. There was a point when we would all do it but now I think we just have to put it to bed.”

Ripley added that even if they agreed on a reunion then that would not necessarily guarantee the show's return, which some thought would have been more likely given the vogue for resurrecting old favourites like Birds of a Feather and Open All Hours.

“Sadly the actors are the last cog in the wheel,” she said. “You need the writers and the producers, and all the people to make it.”

The news will be a disappointment to the millions of people who still remember the series and still stop her in the street and call her Jenny.

The series, which ran from 1998 to 2003 over 32 episodes, followed the fortunes of three men and three women and a host of guest stars.

Towards the end of the fifth and final series, their lives had taken sharply divergent turns and viewers were left bereft when Baxendale’s character Rachel was killed in a car accident just as she and her husband Adam (Nesbitt) were due to restart their lives with a house purchase.

