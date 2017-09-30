Last night's Cold Feet gave us a glimpse at Pete and Jen's botched attempt to recreate the sex scene from 80s film 9 1/2 weeks, which left viewers in fits of laughter.

The episode was dominated by the shock release of Tina's sex tape, which has put her relationship with Adam on rocky ground - but as always, Pete was on board to provide some comic relief, sharing with the rest of the Cold Feet lads that he and Jen had once made an amateur video of their own.