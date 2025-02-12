Fans are gearing up for an emotional farewell to the show's beloved characters, including feuding step-brothers Robbie (Tanner Buchanan) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), whose journey has been a focal point for the series to date.

So too has been the long-held rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), which fans hope to be settled by the time the finale credits roll – barring any more unforeseen bumps in the road.

If you're excited to find out how the final season ends, read on for exactly what time to watch Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 on Netflix.

What time is Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 out?

Patrick Luwis as Axel in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will be available to stream on Netflix from 8am (GMT) on Thursday 13th February 2025.

Of course, that time will vary depending on where you are in the world, with diehard fans across the pond having the option to pull an all-nighter if they wish, as episodes drop in the US at 12am (PT) or 3am (ET).

How many episodes are in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3?

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will consist of five episodes in total, matching the previous two 'parts' of this concluding season.

In total, Cobra Kai season 6 boasts a plus-sized 15 episodes, with co-creator Hayden Schlossberg explaining the expanded runtime and staggered release schedule in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

"When we talked to Netflix, we felt like one season – 10 episodes – is not going to be enough to finish this up," he began.

"[But] it's a lot to make 20 episodes, and we didn't want to wait too long in terms of how they get released and how they all go out.

"And so 15 became a good number, like a supersize season, to pay off all these characters that we've set up."

Schlossberg added: "As soon as we decided on 15, the five-five-five split-up made sense to us because we do write in five-episode arcs... And we liked the idea for fans, also, because five episodes for this show is about three hours, so it's a good binge."

Is Cobra Kai ending with season 6 part 3?

(L-R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Yes, Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is the final chapter of the Karate Kid spin-off, but the franchise will live on with a brand new film arriving in cinemas in just a few months.

Karate Kid: Legends unites original star and Cobra Kai co-lead Ralph Macchio with martial arts legend Jackie Chan, who appeared in the 2010 reboot opposite Jaden Smith.

They'll be using their shared expertise to coach a brand new student, Li Fong (played by American Born Chinese star Ben Wang), to merge the fighting styles of kung fu and karate in a high-stakes competition.

Is there a Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 trailer?

Yes! Check out the trailer for Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 below:

Cobra Kai season 6 is available to stream on Netflix.

