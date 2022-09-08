Daniel LaRusso will be teaming up with Johnny Lawrence and Chozen Toguchi to take down Terry Silver, the ruthless new head of the titular dojo who has ousted John Kreese.

Cobra Kai's highly-anticipated fifth season is about to drop on Netflix , with the trailer teasing a high-stakes battle between the Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai dojos.

It's been less than a year since season 4 debuted but fans are still counting down the minutes until they can see more of the martial arts action - but just when will the new episodes debut on Netflix?

Read on for everything you need to know about what time Cobra Kai season 5 will be released and how you can watch it.

What time will Cobra Kai season 5 be released on Netflix?

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai season 5 will be released on Netflix on Friday 9th September 2022, with the full season available at once.

The episodes will drop at exactly 8am British Summer Time, meaning you know when to set your alarms if you're planning an all-day binge.

How many episodes are in Cobra Kai season 5?

Peyton List as Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

As with all four previous seasons, there will be a total of 10 episodes in the new run. The instalments will once again clock in at around half an hour, with some variation.

What is Cobra Kai season 5 about?

Joe Seo as Kyler and Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny in Cobra Kai season 5. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai season 5 continues the story of frenemies Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who in the new episodes will need to team up with Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), who previously appeared in The Karate Kid Part II.

They will be attempting to take down Terry Silver, who has taken over the Cobra Kai dojo and is expanding his empire, attempting to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, John Kreese is now behind bars after Silver betrayed him at the end of last season, but we're sure he'll be out and causing trouble once again before long.

Cobra Kai season 5 will be available on Netflix from 9th September 2022, while seasons 1 to 4 are streaming now.

You can also read our guides to the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained, check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or visit our TV guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.